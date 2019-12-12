9 Sweet Potato Recipes You Need to Try This Winter
These healthy and hearty dinner ideas will fill you up on chilly nights.
Sweet potatoes are a cold weather dinner staple. They're amazing in a side dish, make for an easy snack, and are packed with nutrients—such as vitamins A and C and antioxidants that fight the effects of aging and chronic disease. Best of all, they're super tasty.
There are plenty of ways to incorporate sweet potatoes into your winter meal plan, and we rounded up a few of our favorites from across the internet. From soups to casseroles, these versatile veggies are the perfect addition to your plate this season.
Sweet Potato and Kale Stew
Cold nights call for cozy dinner options. Try this sweet potato and kale stew recipe from My Pennywise Life. It's a tasty, satisfying, and healthy dinner perfect for when the temperature drops.
Twice Baked Sweet Potato Halves
These twice baked sweet potato halves from My Turn For Us are a holiday side dish favorite—and they also make for an energizing afternoon snack.
Easy Mashed Sweet Potatoes
Mashed potatoes are a winter comfort food go-to, and you can add extra nutrition by swapping out regular potatoes for sweet potatoes. Check out how it's done in this recipe from Meatloaf and Melodrama.
Sweet Potato Salad
This sweet potato salad from Wicked Spatula is impossible not to love. Use this recipe any time of year to change up the store-made potato salad you usually pick up at the deli counter.
Easy Baked Sweet Potato Fries
Who doesn't love a plate of savory steak fries? This recipe from Love Foodies demonstrates how to get that same classic fry taste with a sweet potato twist.
Melting Cinnamon Roasted Sweet Potatoes
If this dish doesn't scream Christmas dinner, we don't know what does. Th recipe, from A Virtual Vegan, is the gooey, caramelized, sweet-and-savory dish you need at the dinner table this holiday season.
Sweet Potato Soup
Another way to meet your cozy soup quota this season is with this thick, creamy sweet potato soup from Loving It Vegan. Not to mention, it's completely vegan, so everyone can enjoy a heaping bowlful.
Cheesy Broccoli and Avocado Stuffed Sweet Potatoes
Avocados and sweet potatoes: need we say more? These stuffed sweet potatoes from Simple Veganista make for a yummy main course or hearty side.
Oatmeal Cookie Sweet Potato Casserole
Sweet potatoes are awesome for dessert, too. Check out this oatmeal cookie sweet potato casserole from Amanda's Cookin. It doubles as a side dish or sweet treat, and we'll be having two helpings.
