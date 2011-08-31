Recipe Makeover: Lighter Sweet-Potato Pecan Cupcakes



By Caitlyn Elf

The cooler mornings we’ve had lately serve as a nice reminder that autumn is just around the corner. While we often associate the season with back to school, it also marks a significant change in our eating. Suddenly peaches, strawberries, and plums are out, and pears, apples, and yams are in! With that in mind, I set out to make a lighter version of these Sweet-Potato Pecan Cupcakes for all to enjoy just in time for the season!

Using this recipe, make the below substitutions and you’ll have a mouthful of autumn flavors in no time!