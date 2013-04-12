3 Peach Recipes for National Peach Cobbler Day

Tomorrow is National Peach Cobbler Day! More good news? It's possible to use the natural sweetness of peaches to make desserts that are relatively low in calories, but taste just as decadent as Grandma’s recipe.
Tomorrow is National Peach Cobbler Day! (A Saturday: Perfect for baking.) We love celebrating this delicious dessert, but it does happen to fall smack dab in the middle of beach-body prep time. Not to worry, it's possible to use the natural sweetness of peaches to make desserts that are relatively low in calories, but taste just as decadent as Grandma’s recipe.
And there’s more good news. When fruits are paired with a little fat, your body can better absorb key nutrients like beta-carotene and lycopene. (P.S. If fresh peaches haven’t made it to your farmer’s market yet, it’s fine to use the frozen variety!)
Try these recipes:
Blueberry-Peach Cobbler
Ingredients: Peaches, lemon juice, granulated sugar, salt, flour, cooking spray, baking powder, butter, eggs, vanilla extract, buttermilk, blueberries, turbinado sugar
Calories: 303
Peach Upside-Down Cake
Ingredients: Peaches, sugar, cornstarch, a lemon, butter, vanilla extract, an egg, flour, baking powder, low-fat buttermilk, vanilla fat-free yogurt, fat-free caramel syrup
Calories: 307
Poached Fruit Over Waffles
Ingredients: Coriander seeds, lemon zest, tarragon, apricots, plums, peaches or nectarines, pears, vanilla extract and whole-grain waffles
Calories: 143
