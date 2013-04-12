3 Peach Recipes for National Peach Cobbler Day

Tomorrow is National Peach Cobbler Day! (A Saturday: Perfect for baking.) We love celebrating this delicious dessert, but it does happen to fall smack dab in the middle of beach-body prep time. Not to worry, it's possible to use the natural sweetness of peaches to make desserts that are relatively low in calories, but taste just as decadent as Grandma’s recipe.

And there’s more good news. When fruits are paired with a little fat, your body can better absorb key nutrients like beta-carotene and lycopene. (P.S. If fresh peaches haven’t made it to your farmer’s market yet, it’s fine to use the frozen variety!)

Try these recipes:

Blueberry-Peach Cobbler



Ingredients: Peaches, lemon juice, granulated sugar, salt, flour, cooking spray, baking powder, butter, eggs, vanilla extract, buttermilk, blueberries, turbinado sugar

Calories: 303

Try this recipe: Blueberry-Peach Cobbler

Peach Upside-Down Cake



Ingredients: Peaches, sugar, cornstarch, a lemon, butter, vanilla extract, an egg, flour, baking powder, low-fat buttermilk, vanilla fat-free yogurt, fat-free caramel syrup

Calories: 307

Try this recipe: Peach Upside-Down Cake

Poached Fruit Over Waffles



Ingredients: Coriander seeds, lemon zest, tarragon, apricots, plums, peaches or nectarines, pears, vanilla extract and whole-grain waffles

Calories: 143

Try this recipe: Poached Fruit Over Waffles

Read More: