Step Up Your Dessert Game With These Superfood-Packed Sweets

Try this recipe: Hempseed Maple-Pecan Popcorn Balls

Whether you're looking for a quick snack or settling in for a TV binge, step your popcorn game up a few notches with the addition of nutrient-rich hempseeds and pecans.

Ingredients: Coconut oil, popcorn kernels, toasted pecans, hempseed, turbinado sugar, maple syrup, unsalted butter, salt, vanilla extract

Calories: 231