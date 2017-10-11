Step Up Your Dessert Game With These Superfood-Packed Sweets

These cappuccino brownie bites are the lower-calorie answer to your next chocolate craving. Semi-sweet chocolate has fewer calories than classic milk chocolate, and a dash of espresso powder adds a caffeine boost.
Nuts make a standard cookie even better by adding heart healthy fats and a crunchy texture. These festive holiday cookies are made with almonds, chocolate, and cherries, a delicious combination that will delight your taste buds and please even the pickiest holiday guest.
Ingredients: Tart cherries, bittersweet chocolate, almonds