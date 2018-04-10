13 Sugar-Free Dessert Recipes That Will Actually Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

So, you’ve decided to start a sugar detox. Or maybe you just want to cut your intake to see if you feel better without so much of the sweet stuff. But eliminating sugar from your diet shouldn’t mean eliminating dessert too. Here are 13 refined sugar–free recipes people are pinning, mixing, and baking, according to Pinterest. Each is sweetened using natural sugar or sugar substitutes, making them healthier yet still decadent options.

Paleo Chocolate Cupcakes

Your guests will never guess that this refined sugar-free chocolate frosting recipe by Paleo Gluten Free Eats is also paleo-friendly.

Banana Bread

All you need is honey, bananas, and unsweetened applesauce to recreate this banana bread recipe from Southern In Law.

Cookie Dough Dip

Edible cookie dough is trending among dessert lovers. Thanks to Sugar Free Mom, we can now make this healthier version at home.

Keto Chocolate Chip Cookies

Going sugar-free doesn’t mean killing off your inner cookie monster. Try these keto-approved bites from Fit Mom Journey to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Pumpkin Bars

These bars are gluten-free, refined sugar–free, and dairy free, but each is packed with serious flavor. Whip up this recipe from What Molly Made whenever you’re craving an autumn-inspired treat.

S’Mores Bars

Hankering for s’mores? You don’t need a campfire or refined sugar to craft these bars from All Day I Dream About Food.

Raspberry Baby Muffins

Start or end your day with these mini muffins from Sweet as Honey. It takes less than 30 minutes to make 36 tasty (not to mention, dairy-free!) bites.

Peanut Butter Cups

Step away from the Reese’s! With these reinvented chocolate peanut butter cups from All Day I Dream About Food, this is one healthy dessert swap you'll look forward to all day.

Mocha Mousse

For a light dessert that provides an energy kick, this mocha-flavored mousse from Sugar Free Mom gives you a sugar-free boost of flavor.

Strawberry Marshmallows

These chocolate-drizzled strawberry marshmallows from The Movement Menu are pretty in pink (and will melt in your mouth).

Pecan Brownies

You’ll go nuts for these low-calorie pecan brownies from Sweet as Honey.

Apple Pie

The classic apple pie got a paleo-friendly and refined sugar–free update, thanks to A Saucy Kitchen.

Flourless Coconut Flour Paleo Donuts

Your former vice can now be your new favorite semi-healthy dessert. Serve up some of these flourless donuts from Paleo Gluten Free Eats at your next group (or solo) meal.

Whether you want a quick, healthy swap to add to your usual meal prep routine, or more options to help you get through your refined sugar detox, these are likely to be your new go-tos.