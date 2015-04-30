Eggs aren't just a great brunch staple. "Whole eggs are one of the few natural sources of vitamin D," says Sass. "This nutrient is linked to several important health benefits, including better immune function, anti-inflammation, and mood regulation, including reducing symptoms of depression."

Nutritionist Keri Gans, RD, explains to Health that eggs also contain acetylcholine, a chemical that functions as a neurotransmitter in the brain and can impact your ability to regulate your mood, which could make it easier to manage stress levels.