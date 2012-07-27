Recipe of the Day: Strawberry Zinfandel Trifle



Valerie Martin

The summer strawberries are looking super delicious in the local markets right now, and this trifle recipe–which uses dry red Zinfandel wine instead of the traditional sherry–puts them to good use.

We love trifles because they are so easy to make, but they definitely look impressive and can be a healthy dessert too.

And having fresh strawberries is an added bonus because they are high in fiber and vitamin C, and also contain a bit of calcium and iron as well.

The prep time is only 20 minutes and it’s a great dessert to serve if you’re entertaining, but be sure to make it well before your guests arrive--the trifle will need a couple of hours to chill before serving.

Try this recipe: Strawberry Zinfandel Trifle