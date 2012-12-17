Sticky, Sweet, and Satisfying: 3 Recipes For Maple Syrup Day



Quentin Bacon

Happy National Maple Syrup Day! Maple syrup may be relegated to a topping for our favorite indulgent breakfasts, but this sweet stuff packs more than just flavor.

Real maple syrup--the kind that lists pure maple syrup as the only ingredient as opposed to corn syrup and other ingredients--contains antioxidants and tummy-soothing compounds.

So we think maple syrup is definitely something to celebrate!

Here are some great healthy recipes that feature maple syrup as one of the star players:

Blueberry Oat Pancakes With Maple Yogurt:

Ingredients: Old-fashioned rolled oats, low-fat cottage cheese, eggs, vanilla extract, blueberries, cooking spray, Greek-style low-fat yogurt, maple syrup

Calories: 410

Try this recipe: Blueberry Oat Pancakes With Maple Yogurt

Maple-Pecan Quinoa:

Ingredients: quinoa, low-fat milk, vanilla extract, maple syrup, chopped pecans, fresh or frozen and thawed cherries

Calories: 250–300

Try this recipe: Maple-Pecan Quinoa



Maple-Glazed Salmon With Pickled Cucumber:

Ingredients: Rice vinegar, sugar, English cucumber, red onion, fennel bulb, olive oil, salt, black pepper, olive oil cooking spray, salmon fillet, maple syrup, grainy mustard, garlic, cumin

Calories: 250

Try this recipe: Maple-Glazed Salmon With Pickled Cucumber