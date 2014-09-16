Starbucks' Frappuccino On Its Way to a Darling New 'Mini' Size

With a new mini size in the works, Starbucks is offering Frap lovers a healthy way to enjoy their favorite drink.
How cool would it be to enjoy your favorite frappuccino with less sugar and fat? Thanks to Starbucks' latest project, coffee lovers may get the chance sometime soon.
The coffee retailer is currently testing its adored whipped cream goodness in a "mini" size in select stores in Denver and Houston, says Maggie Jantzen, a Starbucks spokesperson. "We’re looking forward to learning more," she said. Right now, the smallest size you can get at Starbucks is a tall, which clocks in at 12 ounces. With the new mini, customers would be able to get their caffeine fix in a tiny 10 ounces.
Some frap junkies might protest that's too small, but at the end of the day, you have to give them a high-five for the portion control efforts. Many blended coffee drinks come high in calories, sugar, and fat. Drinks at Starbucks vary by size and flavor. A tall caffè espresso frappuccino is generous at 270 calories. Ordering the larger venti caramel frappuccino, though, would send you up to 510 calories. For a 2,000 calorie diet, that’s one-quarter of your intake for the day.
Even the smaller, 12-ounce caffè espresso comes with 11 grams of fat and 38 grams of sugar, and you really shouldn’t have more than roughly 25 grams a day of added sugar per the World Health Organization’s recent recommendations. So far, no word yet on the fat and calories in the new 10-ounce size.
However, a smaller portion of coffee may be just what you need to enjoy a bit of caffeine without all the added bits. Let's hope that Starbucks is on its way to making the mini frap a reality for everyone.