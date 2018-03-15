13 Healthy Food Swaps for St. Patrick's Day on Pinterest

This St. Patrick’s Day, don’t rely on the luck of the Irish for your holiday-inspired dishes. Instead, borrow ideas from these bloggers, who reinvented a variety of meals, drinks, and snacks for a healthy(ish) approach to celebrating March 17.

Matcha Banana Pancakes

Friends will be green with envy when you share photos of these flapjacks made with bananas and matcha from Create Mindfully.

Shamrock Fried Eggs

Green eggs and ham just got an upgrade, thanks to Happy Mothering’s recipe for a four-leaf clover bell pepper filled with fried eggs.

Somewhere Over the Fruit Rainbow

We were over the moon—er, rainbow—when we found this gorgeous fruit plate from Passion for Savings.

Over the Veggie Rainbow

Kids and adults alike will love this rainbow lookalike veggie cup from JDaniel4’s Mom.

St. Patty's Day Green Power Salad

Need a supergreen salad for your holiday spread? Look no further than this recipe from Pizzazzerie.

Vegan Pea, Mint, and Coconut Soup

For a light lunch or starter on St. Patty’s Day, try recreating this vegan soup from Abbey’s Kitchen.

Irish Potato Bites

One way to celebrate without overdoing it is to pack corned beef and cheese in these mini potato bites developed by Homemade Interest.

Keto Colcannon

Thought typically made with potatoes and cabbage, the traditional Irish dish colcannon now has a keto version from KetoDiet, which relies on cauliflower as a low-carb spud substitute.

Paleo/Whole30 Slow Cooker Irish Stew

If you’re following Paleo or the Whole30 diet, this recipe for slow cooker Irish stew from Gluten Free Pressure Cooker allows you to festively (and compliantly) enjoy the holiday.

Vegan Mushroom Stout Pie and Potato Biscuits

Swap your classic meat and potatoes combo with a vegan-friendly mushroom stout pie, like this one by Isa Chandra.

Healthy and Clean Shamrock Shake

Running in a Skirt crafted this guilt-free treat using spinach for nutrients and color and a hint of peppermint extract for taste.

Dairy-Free Mint Chip Ice Cream

If you’re dairy-free, you might miss out on Bailey’s Irish Cream. But thanks to Petit Allergy Treats, you can make (and indulge in) your very own mint chip ice cream.

Get Lucky Cucumber Mint Cocktail

This pretty cocktail from the Tone It Up Girls will please fans of cucumber and mint who want to toast the Irish on St. Patrick's Day. The two refreshing flavors make this drink taste delicious—without all the calories of the brew typically pounded back on March 18.