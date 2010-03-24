Healthy Cooking on the Cheap: A Fresh, Fast Springtime Barbecue



Spring has (finally!) sprung, so this weekend I will be celebrating with an outdoor barbecue. If the temperatures drop at sundown, I will feed my guests inside, but nothing welcomes the warm weather better than the smell of charcoal. These recipes are all easy and kid-friendly—even the sangria! You might want to add a big bowl of sliced fruit to the spread (I like to use apples, pears, melon, and grapes, but often I pick whatever is on sale). This is a great way to serve a healthy dessert with minimal effort. I also tend to stock up on ground turkey meat when it's on sale, for occasions like this when I'm serving a crowd.

Grocery list

1 bottle Fre nonalcoholic red wine (You should be able to find this at your local wine store)

1 can Sprite Zero

1 apple

1 orange

1 lb. lean ground turkey

6 small red potatoes

1 red onion

3 stalks celery

1 jar Miracle Whip or reduced-fat mayonnaise

Eggs

1 red bell pepper

Old Bay seasoning

1 package whole-wheat buns (I like Pepperidge Farm brand)

1 bag frozen waffle fries

Virgin Sangria

This sangria was served at a baby shower I attended and was the hit of the party—even among the guests who weren't expecting! I actually think I prefer this over regular sangria because you get all the taste but none of the headache!

1 bottle Fre nonalcoholic red wine

1 can Sprite Zero

Cinnamon to taste

About 1/4 cup sugar, or to taste

1 apple, cut into chunks

1 orange, peeled and sectioned

1. Mix everything together and enjoy!



Spicy Turkey Burgers and Waffle Fries

If you prefer regular hamburgers to turkey burgers, you can easily substitute lean ground beef for the turkey, although I'm partial to the latter—with a slice of cheddar cheese, of course! The burgers also freeze well, so you might want to double the recipe and freeze ungrilled patties in individual freezer-safe plastic bags for next time.

1 lb. lean ground turkey

1 egg, lightly beaten

1 red bell pepper, chopped

1 tsp Old Bay seasoning

1/2 tsp sea salt

1/4 tsp ground black pepper

1/4–1/2 tsp cayenne pepper

Whole-wheat buns

An assortment of fixings: ketchup, mustard, cheese slices, pickles, sliced tomato, avocado, etc.

1 bag frozen waffle fries

1. Preheat the grill. Combine the ground turkey, egg, bell pepper, Old Bay seasoning, salt, pepper, and cayenne in a large bowl and mix (I use my hands for this!) well to combine. Form 4 same-size patties and grill for about 6 minutes per side or until cooked through.

2. Meanwhile, cook the waffle fries in the oven according to package instructions and heat up the buns. You can easily heat up the buns on the grill by just wrapping them in tin foil and placing them near the burgers while they cook. Top each burger with cheese and desired condiments and serve with fries.

Old-Fashioned Potato Salad

This is the classic potato salad my mom made when I was growing up. It's always been one of my favorites and is great to feed a crowd!

6 small red potatoes

8 eggs, hard boiled

1 red onion, diced

3 stalks celery, chopped

1/2 cup Miracle Whip or reduced-fat mayonnaise

1 tbsp paprika

Sea salt and pepper to taste



1. Wash the potatoes and boil in water until tender, about 30 minutes. Drain and set potatoes in the fridge to cool. When cool, mash and chop potatoes and season with salt and pepper.

2. Peel and chop the eggs and combine them with the potatoes, diced onions, and chopped celery in a big bowl. Add the mayonnaise and paprika and toss everything well. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours before serving—the longer you let this rest in the fridge, the better it is!

