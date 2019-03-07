6 Healthy Recipes to Spring Clean Your Diet

Try this recipe: Salmon with Mango-Watercress Salad

In addition to slashing your risk of nearly every chronic disease, as well as obesity, a higher intake of produce can up your energy, improve happiness, support immunity and digestive health, help you sleep better, and offer beauty benefits, like glowing skin. Yes—all of that. So, if you only make one change to your eating pattern, this is the one to commit to, hands down.

Ingredients: haricots verts, olive oil, salmon fillets, black pepper, kosher salt, lime juice, honey, Fresno chile, watercress, mango, red onion, fresh mint, fresh cilantro, roasted peanuts

Calories: 521