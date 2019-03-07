6 Healthy Recipes to Spring Clean Your Diet
Blueberry- Orange Whole-Wheat Muffins
According to the American Heart Association, reducing added sugars can dramatically cut your risk of heart disease. Excess added sugar is also tied to premature aging and reduced immunity. Scaling back doesn’t have to mean nixing sugar completely, but rather being mindful of what’s actually in the food you’re eating (especially packaged foods) and looking for ways to add natural sweetness from fruit and even some vegetables.
Ingredients: white whole-wheat flour, quick-cooking oats, almond flour, baking powder, sea salt, eggs, milk, honey, canola oil, orange zest, frozen blueberries
Calories: 225
Salmon with Mango-Watercress Salad
In addition to slashing your risk of nearly every chronic disease, as well as obesity, a higher intake of produce can up your energy, improve happiness, support immunity and digestive health, help you sleep better, and offer beauty benefits, like glowing skin. Yes—all of that. So, if you only make one change to your eating pattern, this is the one to commit to, hands down.
Ingredients: haricots verts, olive oil, salmon fillets, black pepper, kosher salt, lime juice, honey, Fresno chile, watercress, mango, red onion, fresh mint, fresh cilantro, roasted peanuts
Calories: 521
Vegan Queso Dip
Ultra-processed foods are not only low in vital nutrients like vitamins, minerals, fiber, and antioxidants but they also often replace foods that are abundant in these nutrients—think eating chips instead of veggies and hummus. Plus, these foods typically contain preservatives and artificial ingredients, which can fuel inflammation and wreak havoc on gut health, immunity, mood, sleep, and weight.
Ingredients: raw cashews, almond milk, all-purpose flour, annatto seeds, nutritional yeast, kosher salt, garlic powder, ground cumin, cayenne pepper
Calories: 108
Better-than-Takeout Sesame Chicken
Eating in gives you the opportunity to control both your ingredients and your portions, something that’s very difficult to do when you’re at a restaurant or ordering in. And even simple tweaks—like using lower-sodium versions of high-sodium ingredients or adding a handful of extra veggies—can have a tremendous impact on your health over the long run.
Ingredients: ketchup, tamari, rice vinegar, honey, sesame oil, canola oil, boneless chicken breasts, red bell peppers, scallions, brown rice, sesame seeds
Calories: 505
Mushroom-Barley Risotto
Because whole grains haven’t been stripped of their nutritious exteriors, they provide more vitamins, minerals, and fiber than their refined counterparts. They’re also more filling and lead to better blood sugar and insulin regulation. If you need any further convincing, a higher intake of whole grains is also tied to better weight management, reduced belly fat, and a lower risk of heart disease and stroke. Case closed, right?
Ingredients: vegetable broth, olive oil, shiitake mushroom caps, cremini mushrooms, onion, carrots, garlic, barley, white wine, kosher salt, asparagus, Parmesan cheese, fresh tarragon, black pepper
Calories: 302
Strawberry-Beet Panna Cotta
Your body has no use for artificial ingredients, and they’ve been tied to a disruption in gut-friendly bacteria that play a role in immunity, mood, and anti-inflammation. Foods like beet juice, turmeric, and saffron add color naturally, often with a nutrition boost, too.
Ingredients: beet juice, strawberries, whole milk, honey, vanilla extract, kosher salt, unflavored gelatin, toasted pistachios
Calories: 107