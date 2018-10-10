How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 350°F.

Step 2 Cut squash in half and seed. Place the halves on a baking sheet, cut-side down. Bake until tender when pierced with a knife, 45 minutes to 1 hour. Scoop out esh when cool enough to handle.

Step 3 Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium. Add celery, onion, and carrot and stir to coat. Cover, reduce heat to medium-low, and cook, stirring frequently, until soft, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in the squash esh, cumin, chipotle to taste, and cloves. Add broth and simmer, covered, until the vegetables are very tender, 20 to 25 minutes.