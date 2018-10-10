Spicy Butternut Squash Soup

Excerpted from EatingWell Soups Copyright © 2018 by Meredith Corporation. Used by permission of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. All rights reserved.
Active time
45 Mins
Total time
Yield
6 servings
By Health.com

This soup is a vegetarian and gluten-free spin on the hearty fall classic.  A hot, velvety bowl would serve just as well on the Thanksgiving table, or a cozy winter night in front of the TV.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 11⁄2 pounds Butternut or other winter squash
  • 1 tablespoon Canola oil
  • 2 Stalks celery, chopped
  • 1 Small onion, diced
  • 1 carrot, chopped
  • 1 teaspoon Ground cumin
  • 1⁄4–1⁄2 teaspoon Ground chipotle chile
  • 1/8 teaspoon Ground cloves
  • 6 cups Low-sodium vegetable broth
  • 1 teaspoon Sea salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon Ground pepper
  • 1/2 cup Low-fat plain yogurt
  • 2 tablespoons Snipped fresh chives or chopped parsley

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 104g
  • Fat per serving 3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 1mg
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 18g
  • Sugar per serving 7g
  • Sodium per serving 544mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Step 2

Cut squash in half and seed. Place the halves on a baking sheet, cut-side down. Bake until tender when pierced with a knife, 45 minutes to 1 hour. Scoop out esh when cool enough to handle.

Step 3

Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium. Add celery, onion, and carrot and stir to coat. Cover, reduce heat to medium-low, and cook, stirring frequently, until soft, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in the squash esh, cumin, chipotle to taste, and cloves. Add broth and simmer, covered, until the vegetables are very tender, 20 to 25 minutes. 

Step 4

Puree the soup with an immersion blender or in a blender (in batches) until smooth. (Use caution when blending hot liquids.) Season with salt and pepper. Garnish with yogurt and chives (or parsley).

You May Like

Read More