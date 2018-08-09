10 Snacks You Can Buy on Amazon That Have 6 Ingredients or Less

These better-for-you noshes have straightforward ingredient lists you can actually read.
Ever scanned an ingredient list and wondered what the heck you were actually putting into your body? Us too. That’s because the majority of food labels read as if they’re written in another language, thanks to common additives like “disodium guanylate” (a flavor enhancer) and “azodicarbonamide” (a dough strengthener). While plenty of these ingredients are generally recognized as safe (or GRAS) by the FDA, experts agree the fewer the mystery items on a food label, the better. As journalist Michael Pollan put it, “Don’t eat anything your great-great-great grandmother wouldn’t recognize as food.” That is, stick to whole foods as much as possible, and leave the processed stuff on the grocery store shelf.
That all sounds logical enough. But alas, life gets crazy, and most of us don’t have time to sprout almonds at home before heading off to work. To make things easier on you, we found the best packaged snacks that contain five or fewer ingredients. Best of all, you can pronounce every item on the label and each snack is available for purchase on Amazon. Snacktime just got a whole lot simpler, friends.
RELATED: The 6 Best Gluten-Free Snacks You Can Buy on Amazon, According to Nutritionists
1
Cinnamon Roll Larabar
Larabars are a longtime fave for good reason: most flavors contain six or fewer ingredients—all of them recognizable. Take this cinnamon roll flavor, for example, which contains only dates, walnuts, almonds, raisins, cinnamon, and sea salt. That’s it.
2
Angie’s BOOMCHICKAPOP Sweet & Salty Kettle Corn
This sweet and salty snack brings back carnival memories, minus the sugar hangover. Made from popcorn, sunflower oil, cane sugar, and sea salt, Angie’s kettle corn is a grown-up version of your favorite childhood nosh.
3
Epic Grass Fed Beef Jerky Strip
Hanger kicking in between lunch and dinner? Opt for an Epic piece of jerky. The protein-rich snack is made from simple yet sophisticated ingredients like wildflower honey and 100% grass fed wagyu beef, plus flavorings like sea salt, black pepper, and garlic.
4
gimME Roasted Seaweed Snacks
If you’re not actually hungry but in the mood to munch, these roasted seaweed snacks are a smart choice at just 25 calories per pack. Also nice: they’re made from organic seaweed, organic sunflower oil, and salt. Period.
5
Eating Evolved Mint Cream Coconut Butter Cups
Consider these vegan and gluten-free coconut butter cups a healthier peppermint patty, thanks to their 100% organic ingredients, including coconut, cacao, coconut sugar, cacao butter, and peppermint oil.
6
Go Raw Sprouted Cookies
It’s not every day you find a tasty snack that’s vegan, soy-free, and gluten-free, but these sprouted cookies made from organic coconut, sesame seeds, and dates fit the bill.
7
Rhythm Superfoods Beet Chips
These crispy beet chips are literally made from one ingredient only. How do they taste so good? Beets us.
8
Biena Snacks Sea Salt Chickpeas
Crunchy, salty, and seriously addicting, Biena Snacks’ sea salt roasted chickpeas are high in protein and full of flavor. Throw them on top of a salad, mix them in with some kale chips, or enjoy them all on their own. It all works.
9
Justin’s Honey Almond Butter Squeeze Packs
These travel-friendly nut butter packets may just become your main squeeze. Also nice: the almond butter, which is high in healthy fats, contains just five total ingredients.
10
Bare Apple Chips
Free from added sugar and preservatives, these fiber-rich apple chips are a stellar way to satisfy your sweet tooth sans sugar spikes.