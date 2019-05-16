4 Smoothie Recipes That Are Perfect to Make for Breakfast
Make breakfast better with an easy to make smoothie.
Follow this formula for a morning sip that’s both healthy and delicious.
Boost it
Amp up your smoothie’s flavor and nutrition with a spoonful of ground flaxseeds, matcha powder, cocoa powder, turmeric, cinnamon, cardamom, bee pollen, or chopped fresh ginger. A sprinkle of fresh herbs like basil or mint is also a good choice.
Add some fat
This will increase a smoothie’s satiating power, and as a bonus, many fats are high in protein. Try 1 tablespoon of nut butter or tahini, a quarter avocado, or ½ cup of full-fat yogurt.
RELATED: Palm Oil Has a Reputation for Being Bad for You—Here's What Nutritionists Really Think
Fill it with fruit
Fresh fruit adds sweetness, nutrition (lots of fiber!), and texture. The options are virtually endless, but consider about a cup of apple, pear, berries, banana, pineapple, mango, papaya, cantaloupe, peaches, or kiwi. Or sub in more veg in the form of cucumber, cooked beet, sweet potato, carrots, or canned pumpkin. Adding frozen fruits (or veggies!) will give you a satisfyingly thick blend.
RELATED: 4 Reasons to Buy More of Your Fruits and Veggies Frozen
Go green
Add a handful or two of greens for nutrients. Baby spinach virtually disappears, but kale works too. Aim for ½ cup per serving.
Begin with a base
You need liquid to make a smoothie sippable. Skip sugary juices and go for cow’s milk, unsweetened nondairy milks, coconut water, or even plain old H2O. Start with about ¾ cup per serving, adding more if the drink is too thick.
RELATED: 10 Healthy Smoothie Bowl Recipes
4 Smoothie Combos:
Create your own recipe or blend up one of these simple slurps.
Peanut butter cup
Cow’s milk + baby spinach + peanut butter + strawberries + frozen banana + cocoa powder
RELATED: How to Make a Fat-Burning Green Smoothie
Mango lassi
Coconut milk + baby kale + yogurt + mango + frozen cauliflower + turmeric
Super green
Coconut water + baby spinach + kiwi + frozen avocado + bee pollen
Spiced pear
Almond milk + baby spinach + tahini + pear + frozen banana + cinnamon + cardamom
To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Balanced Bites newsletter