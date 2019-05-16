4 Smoothie Recipes That Are Perfect to Make for Breakfast

Follow this formula for a morning sip that’s both healthy and delicious.

Boost it

Amp up your smoothie’s flavor and nutrition with a spoonful of ground flaxseeds, matcha powder, cocoa powder, turmeric, cinnamon, cardamom, bee pollen, or chopped fresh ginger. A sprinkle of fresh herbs like basil or mint is also a good choice.

Add some fat

This will increase a smoothie’s satiating power, and as a bonus, many fats are high in protein. Try 1 tablespoon of nut butter or tahini, a quarter avocado, or ½ cup of full-fat yogurt.

Fill it with fruit

Fresh fruit adds sweetness, nutrition (lots of fiber!), and texture. The options are virtually endless, but consider about a cup of apple, pear, berries, banana, pineapple, mango, papaya, cantaloupe, peaches, or kiwi. Or sub in more veg in the form of cucumber, cooked beet, sweet potato, carrots, or canned pumpkin. Adding frozen fruits (or veggies!) will give you a satisfyingly thick blend.

Go green

Add a handful or two of greens for nutrients. Baby spinach virtually disappears, but kale works too. Aim for ½ cup per serving.

Begin with a base

You need liquid to make a smoothie sippable. Skip sugary juices and go for cow’s milk, unsweetened nondairy milks, coconut water, or even plain old H2O. Start with about ¾ cup per serving, adding more if the drink is too thick.

Image zoom GREG DuPree Food styling by Chelsea Zimmer; prop styling by Christine Keely

4 Smoothie Combos:

Create your own recipe or blend up one of these simple slurps.

Peanut butter cup

Cow’s milk + baby spinach + peanut butter + strawberries + frozen banana + cocoa powder

Mango lassi

Coconut milk + baby kale + yogurt + mango + frozen cauliflower + turmeric

Super green

Coconut water + baby spinach + kiwi + frozen avocado + bee pollen

Spiced pear

Almond milk + baby spinach + tahini + pear + frozen banana + cinnamon + cardamom

