A Superfood Smoothie Bowl You’ll Love

If you’re looking to take your healthy breakfast to the next level, you could transform your morning smoothie by a) Making it into an eat-with-a-spoon smoothie bowl; b) Adding some health-boosting superfoods; or c) All of the above.

Aussie nutritionist Lola Berry chose C for this recipe, featured in her book, The Happy Cookbook. It’s packed with good-for-you and delicious ingredients (hello acai, blueberries and chia seeds), it comes together in seconds and its thicker texture gives it staying power, so you won’t be hitting the vending machine before lunch. (No wonder Lola has so many Instagram followers.)

Plus, it’s so pretty, you’ll look forward to sitting down to it.

Acai Bowl with Berries and Banana

Serves: 2

155g (1 cup) frozen blueberries

1 frozen banana (peel before you freeze it)

1 Tbsp. unsweetened acai powder

1 cup almond milk

1/4 cup chia seeds

Fresh strawberries, for topping, optional

Granola, for topping, optional

Raw honey, for topping, optional

Pop the berries, banana, acai powder, almond milk and chia seeds into the blender and mix everything up. You might need to give it a few pulses to get the right consistency. Then pour into two bowls and top with strawberries, granola, and a drizzle of honey, if desired.

From The Happy Cookbook, Copyright 2016 by Lola Berry, reprinted with permission of St. Martin’s Press, LLC.