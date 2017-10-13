Slow Cooker Recipes That Make It Way Easier to Eat Healthy

Healthy eating can seem like a major challenge, especially if you’re short on time and not ready to devote every Sunday to meal prep. Luckily, there’s another way to plan ahead that requires way less time and commitment and still results in hot, tasty meals waiting for you when you get home. All you have to do is embrace the slow cooker. If you don’t already have one, they’re a great investment; the appliance makes it easy to create countless delicious, easy meals–with minimal cleanup. If you’re wondering what dishes to make in a slow cooker, we’ve got you covered. These simple recipes are fast, healthy, and even better from the slow cooker.

First, we’ve got our Chicken with Tarragon and Leeks recipe. It packs a ton of flavor and lean protein from the chicken, plus fiber and carbs to help you refuel from the potatoes. Plus, the leeks and peas add nutrients to the dish, and you’ll get a satisfying, creamy, protein-packed sauce thanks to the Greek yogurt.

Another delicious slow cooker recipe is our Chickpeas with Cumin and Spinach, which serves up plenty of protein and fiber, as well as vitamins and immune-boosting garlic. It makes excellent leftovers as well, so you’re set for lunch for the next few days with this one.

With these recipes, it’s easy to make tasty lunches and dinners. Just prep the ingredients the night before, dump in the slow cooker in the morning, set the heat, and leave. You’ll have a yummy, healthy meal waiting for you when your return.