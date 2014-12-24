3 Ways to Avoid Restaurant Fat Traps

Eating out can be a diet minefield—and menus don’t always help, says a recent study.
âRestaurants want you to buy, so they highlight popular items, which usually arenât the healthiest,â says study author Brian Wansink, PhD, author of Slim by Design ($17, amazon.com).
Here's how to order smart:
Ask to be seated in the right place
âPrevious research has shown that people who sit in a back booth are 80% more likely to get dessert,â Wansink says. âThose who sit near windows are 80% more likely to order salad.â
Hit up the waiter for advice
âDonât waste time trying to decode the menu, because the effects are subconscious,â Wansink says. âJust ask the server to tell you about the lighter menu optionsÂ that people really like.â
Follow the rule of two
Drinks, appetizers, and bread add up fast. âStay on track by choosing just two extras; say, a chunk of bread and a glass of wine,â Wansink says. âPeople who do this eat less and still feel satisfied.â
