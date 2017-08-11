This Blueberry Cardamom Smoothie Will Be Your New Favorite Post-Workout Drink

Post-workout drinks can be expensive, so make your own healthy smoothie for less. Try this tasty, filling, and gut-healthy smoothie from Siggi Hilmarsson, the founder of siggi’s dairy. He uses siggi’s vanilla non-fat skyr yogurt, which is packed with probiotics and protein, then adds anti-inflammatory goodness and flavor with blueberries, bananas, cardamom, and hydrating coconut water. This recipe is quick to make and easy enough that anyone can do it, so give it a whirl. Drink up!