Serve These Chicken and Almond Pesto Sliders at Your Next Party

Whether you’re hosting a swanky soiree or a cozy game-night get-together with friends, a plate of juicy, succulent sliders are a delicious way to satisfy a crowd. However, if you’re daring enough to skip the beef, consider an equally mouthwatering take—one that will keep guests begging for more.

For this recipe from celebrity chef Lorena Garcia, it's all about lip-smacking, palm-sized chicken sliders with creamy almond pesto. Think about it: Anyone could easily slap some meat, yellow cheese and ketchup on a bun, but Garcia prefers hearty ground chicken that’s been carefully combined with jalapeno peppers for a fiery kick, as well as oozing mozzarella cheese.

To pack her chicken sliders with an extra punch, Garcia skips the mustard and instead relies on creamy-yet-crunchy homemade almond pesto featuring, yes, more cheese.

Starving? Simply whip up these irresistible morsels for any occasion…like now.

Check out the recipe for Lorena Garcia's Chicken and Almond Pesto Sliders at Fox News Magazine.

This article originally appeared on Fox News Magazine