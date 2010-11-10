Healthy Cooking on the Cheap: Savory Soup Recipes



By Jenna Weber

Maybe it's the fact that last night temperatures dipped into the thirties for the first time this year, or the fact that I feel like I'm coming down with a cold, but soup is on my mind (and menu) this week! Both my Tomato Lentil Soup and Sweet Potato Coconut Soup will fast become favorites. Try them by themselves or alongside a gooey grilled cheese sandwich or fall-inspired salad! Sip, eat, and stay warm!

Grocery list:

3 large sweet potatoes (or garnet yams)

2 quarts chicken stock

1 can coconut milk

Curry powder

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts (about one pound total)

Fresh sage leaves

1/4 pound prosciutto

1 (14.5 oz.) can of diced tomatoes

1 bag green or black lentils

Bay leaves

Dried tarragon

Dried thyme

Cayenne pepper

Garlic cloves

Extra-virgin olive oil

Paprika





Sweet Potato Coconut Soup

Sweet potatoes and coconut might be my new favorite flavor combination. Try this for a quick and delicious lunch!



Serves 4

3 large sweet potatoes (or garnet yams)

1 cup chicken stock

1 cup coconut milk

1 1/2 teaspoons curry powder

1/4 teaspoon salt (or, to taste)

Wash sweet potatoes and bake at 400° until tender. Let cool, then peel.

Throw the sweet potatoes in a blender or food processor and add remaining ingredients. Adjust the speed for how thick you want the soup to be.

Season with additional salt and pepper to taste.

Chicken Saltimbocca

This is such an easy dish and yet it never fails to impress! I love the flavor combination of the sage and salty prosciutto—delicious!

Serves 4



4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts (about one pound total)

4 large sage leaves

4 pieces prosciutto

Salt and pepper to taste

Preheat oven to 350°.

Wash and dry the chicken breasts and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Press a sage leaf on each breast, and then wrap with a slice of prosciutto.

Place wrapped chicken breasts, seam side down, in a square casserole pan and bake for about 25 minutes, or until the juices run clear. Serve with mashed sweet potatoes and roasted brussels sprouts.

Lentil Tomato Soup

This soup is so basic, yet so comforting. You could add additional vegetables, such as onions, carrots, celery, or even sweet potato chunks if you like. It's hearty, healthy, and filling!

Serves 4

1 (14.5 oz) can of diced tomatoes

1 cup green or black lentils

3 cups chicken stock

1 bay leaf

1 teaspoon dried tarragon

1/8-1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper, depending on how much heat you want

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

2 large garlic cloves, minced

1/2 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

In a saucepot, warm oil on medium heat.

Add onion and sauté for about 5 minutes or until translucent.

Add garlic, tarragon, thyme, paprika, and cayenne pepper and sauté for another couple minutes. Add the can of tomatoes along with the chicken stock, bay leaf, and lentils.

Cover and bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer and cook for about 40 minutes or until lentils are tender. Season with salt and pepper to taste.