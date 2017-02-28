How to Save Money on Organic Food

This story originally appeared on Money.com.

Prioritizing which items on your grocery list should be bought organic can help you save money and make healthier choices. But with everything seemingly going organic these days, it can be a tricky - and confusing - sea to wade through.

In the Coinage video above, learn the best ways to choose what organic produce and meats are best for you, when to splurge and how a simple thing like skin on fruit can be an organic game-changer. The bottom line: Buying organic does not have to hurt your wallet, but knowing which items should be organic ahead of time will ensure you are saving money.