Sabra Hummus Recalled for Possible Listeria Contamination

You may want to check the "Best Before" date on the lid of your favorite healthy dip. Sabra has announced that it's pulling its hummus from grocery store shelves after discovering Listeria at its manufacturing facility.

The voluntary recall applies to many of the Sabra varieties (including classic, garlic, pine nut, and red pepper) made before November 8, 2016. The company is urging people to throw away those products with a "Best Before" date up through January 23, 2017. You can find a full list of the affected products in the company's announcement.

Sabra notes that none of its hummus has actually tested positive for the pathogen.

This isn't the first time the hummus giant has issued a recall over concerns about possible Listeria contamination. In the spring of 2015 the company recalled 30,000 cases of hummus.

Listeria, aka Listeria monocytognes, is a bacteria that sickens roughly 1,600 Americans every year, and kills another 260. Listeriosis can cause food poisoning symptoms (such as fever, vomiting, and stiff neck) that last for several weeks. While antibiotics can cure listeriosis, the infection is risky for pregnant women, since it can trigger miscarriages; as well as older adults, and people who have a weakened immune system.

"Everyone here is working our hardest to minimize the impact, so we can get back to doing what we love most—bringing the Sabra community delicious fresh foods," the company said in its notice. If you have questions about the recall, you can call 866-265-6761. To apply for a reimbursement, visit www.sabrahummusrecall.com.