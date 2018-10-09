Try something new this Thanksgiving by putting together this vegetarian rye stuffing with greens and herbs. Follow the instructions for the perfect side dish.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°F. Arrange bread pieces on a large rimmed baking sheet. Bake until toasted and crisp, about 10 minutes. Let cool 5 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl.
Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium. Add onion, carrot, and celery. Cook, stirring often, until crisp-tender, about 5 minutes. Add herbs. Cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add kale, and cook for 1 minute. Add water; cover and cook until kale is tender, about 2 minutes. Uncover and cook until liquid evaporates, about 30 seconds. Remove from heat; stir in salt and pepper. Cool slightly; transfer to bowl with bread.
Stir together broth and eggs in a medium bowl. Pour over bread mixture. Toss to coat; let stand 5 minutes. Transfer to an 11x7-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Bake at 350°F until crisp and golden brown on top, about 20 minutes.