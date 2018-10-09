Rye Stuffing with Greens and Herbs

Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Margaret Dickey; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis
Active time
40 Mins
Total time
Yield
8 servings
By Health.com

Try something new this Thanksgiving by putting together this vegetarian rye stuffing with greens and herbs. Follow the instructions for the perfect side dish.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 8 1-oz. whole-grain rye bread slices, cut into 3/4-in. pieces
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 cup thinly sliced red onion
  • 1/2 cup thinly sliced carrot
  • 1/2 cup thinly sliced celery
  • 2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme
  • 1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh rosemary
  • 1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh sage
  • 1 8-oz. bunch lacinato kale, stemmed and cut into bite-size pieces
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 3/4 cup turkey bone broth (such as Pacific Organic)
  • 2 large eggs, beaten
  • cooking spray

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 139
  • Fat per serving 4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 47g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 20g
  • Sugars per serving 2g
  • Sodium per serving 350mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 105mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°F. Arrange bread pieces on a large rimmed baking sheet. Bake until toasted and crisp, about 10 minutes. Let cool 5 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl. 

Step 2

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium. Add onion, carrot, and celery. Cook, stirring often, until crisp-tender, about 5 minutes. Add herbs. Cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add kale, and cook for 1 minute. Add water; cover and cook until kale is tender, about 2 minutes. Uncover and cook until liquid evaporates, about 30 seconds. Remove from heat; stir in salt and pepper. Cool slightly; transfer to bowl with bread. 

Step 3

Stir together broth and eggs in a medium bowl. Pour over bread mixture. Toss to coat; let stand 5 minutes. Transfer to an 11x7-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Bake at 350°F until crisp and golden brown on top, about 20 minutes. 

You May Like

Read More