This Boozy Rum Raisin Ice Cream Has No Dairy and No Refined Sugar

If you've sworn off ice cream because a) you're avoiding sugar, or b) all that dairy gives you a bellyache, good news: This rum raisin recipe doesn't call for any refined sugar or dairy. Nutrient- and fiber-rich dates and a little maple syrup give the "ice cream" plenty of sweetness, while a combo of cashews and coconut cream create a super-creamy, rich texture. Plus, it's spiked with rum-soaked raisins, so you don't have to share it with the kids. Boom.

Rum Raisin-Date Ice Cream

Yield: About 4 cups

½ cup raisins (about 3.5 oz.)

½ cup rum

1½ cups raw cashews (about 8½ oz.), soaked overnight in the refrigerator in cold water

1 15-oz. can full-fat coconut milk

3 Tbsp. coconut oil

3 Tbsp. maple syrup

½ cup pitted dates

2 tsp. vanilla extract

¼ tsp. salt