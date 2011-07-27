Healthy Cooking on the Cheap: Roasted Peaches With Goat Cheese and Honey



By Jenna Weber

The grocery list this week is super short, but that doesn't mean we're skimping on flavor! Serve up a variety of summery dishes this week, starring goat cheese, tomatoes, and fresh, juicy peaches from the farmers' market. Interest kids in a fun activity of making homemade pizza dough, then treat them to their own personal-size Barbecue Chickpea Pizza. After dinner, throw some peaches on the grill or in the oven, then serve stuffed with a little goat cheese for a deliciously light but flavorful dessert. Enjoy!

Grocery list

1 batch pizza dough (homemade or store-bought)

1 can chickpeas

1 bottle barbecue sauce

1 large yellow onion

8 oz. Gouda cheese

1 package premade gnocchi

One 6-oz. log goat cheese

1 carton cherry tomatoes

1 bunch fresh basil

2 large ripe yellow peaches

Honey

Whole hazelnuts

Barbecue Chickpea Pizza

I love this lighter version of the classic barbecue chicken pizza—it tastes great and comes together in a flash!



Makes 1 large pizza

1 batch pizza dough (homemade or store-bought)

1 can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 bottle barbecue sauce of your choice (I loved the Trader Joe’s kind!)

1 large yellow onion

1 tbsp. olive oil

8 oz. Gouda cheese, freshly grated

1. Heat olive oil in a large, heavy-bottomed pot. Slice onion very thinly and cook in olive oil for about 30 minutes on low heat, until deeply golden and caramelized. Stir frequently! You don’t want to burn this.

2. Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Roll out pizza dough into a large rectangle or circle. Drizzle with barbecue sauce (you’ll probably only use 1 cup). Sprinkle with cheese, then layer with chickpeas and caramelized onions.

3. Reduce oven temperature to 425 and bake pizza on a lined baking sheet for 15 minutes, or until cheese has melted and the crust is crispy. Let cool, then cut into slices and serve.

Gnocchi With Goat Cheese and Grape Tomatoes

You'll never believe this delicious, creamy dish takes only 10 minutes to make!

Serves 4

1 package premade gnocchi (or make your own—I used whole-wheat gnocchi from Trader Joe’s!)

1 log goat cheese (about 6 oz.)

2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved

1/2 cup torn basil leaves

1. Cook gnocchi in boiling, salted water for a couple minutes until all the gnocchi float. Drain and save 1/2 cup water.

2. Transfer hot gnocchi to a large bowl, add goat cheese, cooking water, cherry tomatoes, and basil. Mix well so cheese melts.

3. Season with black pepper to taste. Serve immediately (this isn’t a good dish to reheat).

Roasted Peaches With Goat Cheese and Honey

This summery dish works well as an appetizer or dessert!

Serves 4

2 large, ripe yellow peaches, halved

4 tbsp. goat cheese

2 tbsp. honey

1/3 cup roasted hazelnuts, roughly chopped

1. Preheat oven to 425.

2. Scoop out peach pits and roast peaches halved side up on a lined baking sheet for 20 minutes. Remove from oven, let cool briefly, then scoop 1 tablespoon of goat cheese into the center of each peach half. Drizzle honey over the peaches and top with roasted hazelnuts.