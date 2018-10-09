Roasted Cranberry Sauce

Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Margaret Dickey; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis
Active time
10 Mins
Total time
Yield
8 servings
By Health.com

Cranberry sauce is an essential to any Thanksgiving meal. Make this easy cranberry sauce recipe this year by following these instructions.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 1 pound fresh or frozen cranberries (not thawed)
  • 1/3 cup thinly sliced shallots (from 2 shallots)
  • 6 tablespoons pure maple syrup
  • 11/2 teaspoons orange zest
  • 1/4 cup fresh orange juice (from 1 orange)
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • cooking spray

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 58
  • Fat per serving 0g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0g
  • Fiber per serving 0g
  • Protein per serving 0g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 12g
  • Sugar per serving 12g
  • Sodium per serving 124mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 26mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat a 13x9-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Stir together cranberries, shallots, maple syrup, orange zest, juice, and salt in prepared baking dish.

Step 2

Bake in preheated oven until cranberries burst and juices start to thicken, 45 to 50 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes. Let cool completely, stirring occasionally, about 1 hour. 

You May Like

Read More