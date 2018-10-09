Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Margaret Dickey; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis
Cranberry sauce is an essential to any Thanksgiving meal. Make this easy cranberry sauce recipe this year by following these instructions.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat a 13x9-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Stir together cranberries, shallots, maple syrup, orange zest, juice, and salt in prepared baking dish.
Step 2
Bake in preheated oven until cranberries burst and juices start to thicken, 45 to 50 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes. Let cool completely, stirring occasionally, about 1 hour.