How to Make a Whole Roasted Garlic-Butter Cauliflower

Cauliflower is packed with healthy vitamins and nutrients, including vitamins C, K, B6, and folate. An added bonus: this crunchy cruciferous veggie can double as a bread substitute for those watching their carb intake, or just looking for a lower calorie option. Watch the video to see this delicious recipe that combines garlic, butter, salt, and olive oil to create a crispy, flavorful new way to eat cauliflower that still comes with all the dietary fiber, omega-3 fatty acids, and protein that this veggie provides.

RELATED: Yep, Cauliflower Rice Pudding Is a Thing, and It’s Delicious

Ingredients

1 small head cauliflower (about 24 oz.), leaves removed, stem trimmed so cauliflower can stand straight

2-3 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

Sea salt

3 Tbsp. unsalted butter

1 tsp. garlic powder

Preparation

1. Preheat oven to 375ºF. Line a baking sheet with foil or Silpat. Rinse cauliflower and pat dry. Brush all over with oil and season generously with salt. Place on baking sheet, cover with foil and roast 30 minutes.

2. Melt butter in a small pan over low heat. Stir in garlic powder and simmer over lowest heat for 2 minutes. Turn off heat; leave pan on stove.

RELATED: How to Make Cauliflower Tater Tots

3. Uncover cauliflower and brush all over with garlic-butter mixture. Return to oven and roast, uncovered, until cauliflower is tender and cooked through (a sharp knife inserted into cauliflower should enter easily) and golden on the outside, 45 to 60 minutes longer. Serve hot.