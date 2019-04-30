The Best Reusable Straws for Anyone Trying to Cut Back on Plastic

Protect the oceans (and your teeth!).

By Cynthia Sass, MPH, RD
April 30, 2019

Looking to cut back on your plastic straw use? Eliminating the bendy little tubes from your daily iced coffee or green juice routine is a really doable way to make a difference: You'll be helping to reduce the staggering amount of plastic waste flowing into our oceans. (Cities like Seattle and companies like Starbucks are nixing plastic straws too.)

By 2050, sea-born plastic is predicted to outweigh fish, according to a report by the World Economic Forum. Aside from harming marine life (remember that heartbreaking viral sea turtle video?), plastic waste is also a risk to human health: it breaks down into micro-particles that then travel up the food chain, along with the toxins they attract and absorb.

Luckily, there are plenty of eco-friendlier sipping devices to choose from. We've rounded up four solid reusable straws below, as well as two non-plastic disposable options that work well for parties and picnics.

But first, a word of caution about keeping reusable straws clean: Since they are a new trend, there isn't much info yet about the best ways to handle and store them. There have been some reports of mold inside straws; and straws can be an ideal place for bacteria to build up. Always make sure to clean reusable straws according to the brand's instructions. Then dry them in an upright position to allow moisture to drain out. 

Cynthia Sass, MPH, RD, is Health’s contributing nutrition editor, a New York Times best-selling author, and a consultant for the New York Yankees and Brooklyn Nets.

1
Koffie Silicone Straws

Koffie makes food-grade silicon reusable straws for both cold and piping hot beverages. Although it's not well-studied, this type of silicon is thought to be stable, meaning it won't leach potentially harmful chemicals into your drinks. These oval-shaped straws come with a cleaning brush, and they're also dishwasher safe. Hopefully you will reuse your Koffie straws for a long, long time, but when they are burned, the silicone turns to biodegradable ash.

2
Klean Kanteen Steel Straws

Klean Kanteen sells a set of four stainless steel straws with food-grade silicon tops. The flexible tops (which come in four bright colors) prevent chipped teeth, as well as scalded lips when your drink is steamy. These straws are dishwasher safe (top rack only), and come with a straw brush for cleaning inside the tubes.

3
NaturalNeo Organic Bamboo Straws

These reusable straws are all-natural and biodegradable. Plus, bamboo is one of the most environmentally-friendly crops because it renews quickly, and doesn’t require pesticides or fertilizers or much water. The set of 10 straws comes with a coconut-fiber brush for cleaning. Some customer reviews say the straws last for about three months before they start to split or break. Once that happens, they can be composted.

4
Hummingbird Glass Straws

Clear, bent, and handmade, these glass straws have more than 2,000 reviews on Amazon, and an impressive five-star rating. You can put the set of four in the dishwasher, or scrub 'em with the included brush. They are certified lead- and BPA-free, and marketed as shatter- and chip-resistant.

 

5
Single-Use Option: Repurpose Plant-Based Straws

Repurpose straws—made from corn maize—look and feel just like the plastic straws you're used to. The company says the best way to dispose of them is at your local industrial composting facility, where they'll break down in six months.

6
Single-Use Option: Hiware Paper Straws

Hiware paper straws are another disposable, biodegradable alternative, and they’re available in festive colors and designs (all done with food-safe ink). The caveat: paper straws are prone to softening and dissolving when left sitting in a drink for too long.

