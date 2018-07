At the end of a long day it's hard to resist the siren call of tasty takeout. But restaurant fare can pack hundreds of excess calories, not to mention ingredients that leave you feeling less than your best. The good news? We've got simple recipes for the dishes you crave—from pad Thai and sesame chicken to pizza and pasta carbonara—so you can whip them up at home with healthier ingredients for a fraction of the calories (and cost). Read on to find out what's for dinner.

For more easy recipes, sign up for our 30-Day No Takeout Challenge with Giada DeLaurentiis!