How to Make Red, White, and Blue Popsicles for the 4th of July

By Beth Lipton
Celebrating the 4th of July with red, white, and blue treats is always festive and fun. But the sugar crash afterwards? Not so much. Still, it's hard to resist a craving for a frosty ice pop on a hot summer day. So we created a red, white, and blue popsicle that's just as pretty as the sugary versions you loved as a kid—only this one is made with healthier ingredients such as fruit, coconut milk, and just a touch of maple syrup, so you can slurp away with abandon.
To create this recipe, we chose two of the healthiest berries out there: blueberries and raspberries. They're a rich source of antioxidants and heart-healthy fiber. But if you don't have raspberries on hand, feel free to use strawberries instead. You can also mix acai into the blue layer for an unexpected superfood twist, or substitute honey for maple syrup. As you're making the white layer, be sure to blend the coconut milk before starting the recipe to really incorporate the fat, which tends to separate out in the can.
Red, White, and Blue Popsicles Recipe
Yield: 6 pops
White layer:
1 cup coconut milk (from 1 13.5-oz. can, fat blended in)
2 Tbsp. maple syrup
Pinch salt
Blue layer:
1 1/2 cups blueberries
2 Tbsp. coconut milk
1 1/2 Tbsp. maple syrup
Pinch salt
Red layer:
2 1/2 cups fresh (or frozen, thawed) raspberries
1 Tbsp. maple syrup
Pinch salt
- Make white layer: Combine all ingredients in a blender; blend until smooth. Transfer to a bowl and refrigerate.
- Make blue layer: In same blender (no need to rinse), combine all ingredients; blend until smooth. Divide mixture among 6 ice pop molds. Freeze for 15 minutes. Rinse out and dry blender. Divide white layer mixture among pop molds, pouring in carefully (you may have some left over). Freeze 15 minutes.
- Make red layer: Blend raspberries in blender until smooth. Strain through a fine-mesh sieve into a bowl to remove seeds, extracting as much puree as possible. Whisk in maple syrup and salt. Divide among pop molds, pouring carefully over white layer. Place sticks in molds and freeze until firm, at least 3 hours.