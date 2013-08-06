Recipe of the Day: Yellow Tomato Gazpacho in Cucumber Cups

How cute are these gazpacho cucumber cups? And at 20 calories a cup, we know you're going to eat them up! To make them, you need just eight easy-to-find ingredients, which are possibly already in your refrigerator.

If you've never thought about using cucumbers as cups, they work surprisingly well. You just put garlic, scallions, tomatoes, and bell peppers in a food processor and pulse until the vegetables are finely chopped. Add rice vinegar, kosher salt, and black pepper; and then chill. Cut the cucumbers crosswise into 1-inch pieces and use a melon-baller to make the small cups (being careful not to break through the bottoms of the cucumber slices). Spoon gazpacho into the cucumber cups and serve.

For another healthy snack, you can fill them with cut-up veggies like carrots, celery, and spinach. Try this antioxidant filled recipe tonight; we bet it will be gone before you can say, "let's make more!"

Ingredients: garlic, scallion, yellow tomatoes, yellow bell pepper, rice vinegar, kosher salt, black pepper, cucumbers.

Try this recipe: Yellow Tomato Gazpacho in Cucumber Cups

