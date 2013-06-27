Recipe of the Day: Warm Spinach-Artichoke Dip

Many creamy dips are diet disasters, but this one uses as many low-fat ingredients as possible to keep the calorie count low (60 calories per serving), while maintaining a delicious and irresistible taste.

We love artichoke hearts because they're high in fiber and full of antioxidants. The dip contains lima beans, which provide vitamin C, and spinach, which has vitamins A and K. (Just one ounce of spinach provides almost two times the recommended daily intake of vitamin K.)

Our recipe makes 32 servings, so make this dip for a party, or scale down the ingredients to make it for a smaller group.

Ingredients: extra-virgin olive oil, lima beans, light mayonaise, fat-free cream cheese, hot pepper sauce, capers, black pepper, dry mustard, canned artichoke hearts, frozen spinach, part-skim mozzarella cheese, grated Parmesan cheese, green onions, lemon juice.

