Recipe of the Day: Warm Peanut and Sesame Noodles



Quentin Bacon

Suffering from midweek meal fatigue? It's hard to come up with tasty dinner recipes that are easy enough to whip up at the end of a long day. If you're like us, dinnertime can feel a bit "Groundhog Day" as you prepare the same meals over and over.

This recipe should fix that. If you have tub of peanut butter and box of spaghetti, you're halfway there. Just cook up a batch of this tasty sauce in a skillet by first gently cooking the garlic in canola oil, then adding dark sesame oil, soy sauce, honey, rice wine vinegar, creamy peanut butter, and a bit of boiling water. Stir until thick and creamy.

Prepare a batch of whole-wheat spaghetti and top with the warm peanut butter sauce. Voila! A satisfying and tasty meal that even the kids will eat.

Ingredients: canola oil, garlic cloves, dark sesame oil, soy sauce, honey, rice wine vinegar, creamy peanut, thinly sliced scallions, crushed red pepper

Try this recipe: Warm Peanut and Sesame Noodles