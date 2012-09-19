Recipe of the Day: Walnut-Stuffed Slow-Cooked Apples

It's apple picking time! Now what to do with all those extra apples? We recommend this recipe, which uses a slow cooker to create a delicious treat combining walnuts and apples. First, core the apples. Then combine walnuts, currants, and brown sugar. Stir in the cinnamon. Put the apples in your slow cooker and spoon the mixture into the cavity of each apple.

Theresa Tamkins
September 19, 2012


Oxmoor House

Then combine the apple cider, brown sugar, and cinnamon, and pour over the apples. Cover and cook on low for 2 3/4 hours. Serve on their own or with low-fat frozen yogurt.

Ingredients: coarsely chopped walnuts, dried currants, brown sugar, cinnamon, Granny Smith apples, brown sugar, apple cider

Calories: 310

Try this recipe: Walnut-Stuffed Slow-Cooked Apples

