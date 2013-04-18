Recipe of the Day: Vietnamese Pho and Spring Rolls

Do you love Vietnamese food? Here's your chance to cook your own. And what better dish to start with than pho, the popular noodle soup? Pho is high in iron, low in fat, and contains fiber. This recipe also includes hot red chiles, which contribute a metabolism boost.

Though this recipe is vegetarian, you can also make pho with beef, chicken, or shrimp.

Try this recipe: Vietnamese Pho

You can also make healthy spring rolls, a surprisingly easy appetizer or side dish for the meal.

Another classic Vietnamese dish, our recipe for spring rolls is only three steps, has many of the same ingredients as pho, and it's incredibly delicious.

Pho Ingredients: rice vermicelli, peanut oil, minced garlic, fresh ginger, ground anise, ground cloves, ground nutmeg, water, soy sauce, cilantro, basil or mint, hot red chiles, scallions, limes, mung bean sprouts, bok choy, carrots, green beans, tofu.

Spring roll ingredients: rice vermicelli, shrimp, 8-inch round sheets rice paper, red leaf lettuce leaves, fresh mint, mung bean sprouts.

Try this recipe: Spring Rolls

Read more: