Recipe of the Day: Very Berry Sodas

These berrylicious drinks combine strawberry ice cream, tons of fresh berries, and seltzer to create a soda-like beverage that's much healthier than your average ice cream float.

They're the perfect summer treat and will satisfy your sweet tooth without too much guilt. They take 15 minutes to make, and are 250 calories a glass, with 6 grams of fiber.

To make these tasty treats simply whip out your food processor for a two-step preparation. It's so easy, you can even get the kids involved to help out.

Try this recipe: Very Berry Sodas

