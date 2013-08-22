Recipe of the Day: Very Berry Sodas

These berrylicious drinks combine strawberry ice cream, tons of fresh berries, and seltzer to create a soda-like beverage that's much healthier than your average ice cream float.

Rebecca Toback
August 22, 2013

These berrylicious drinks combine strawberry ice cream, tons of fresh berries, and seltzer to create a soda-like beverage that's much healthier than your average ice cream float.

They're the perfect summer treat and will satisfy your sweet tooth without too much guilt. They take 15 minutes to make, and are 250 calories a glass, with 6 grams of fiber.

To make these tasty treats simply whip out your food processor for a two-step preparation. It's so easy, you can even get the kids involved to help out.

Try this recipe: Very Berry Sodas
Read more:

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up