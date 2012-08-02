Recipe of the Day: Turkey Meatloaf



Yunhee Kim

What could be more comforting than the king of comfort food--meatloaf? We love the homespun goodness, but don't love the potential for fat and calories. So this is a great recipe to try when you're craving meatloaf that's healthy and tasty.

It’s low in fat (thanks turkey!) and uses olive oil, garlic, cracked pepper, and Worcestershire sauce to add flavor. It’s also a fairly easy one to make, with just 5 minutes of prep time followed by about an hour in the oven.

Serve it with a dressed side salad. If you’re looking for a wine to enjoy it with, we recommend a fruity Merlot to complement the richness of the meal.

Try this recipe: Turkey Meatloaf



