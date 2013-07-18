Recipe of the Day: Tropical Treat Smoothie

Can't go on a tropical vacation this summer? Grab a tropical drink to make up for it.

Smoothies are a refreshing way to get energized, and they're perfect for a hot day. This tropical smoothie is filled with delicious fresh mint and ginger, pineapple, coconut sorbet, and even silken tofu.

It takes less than 10 minutes to prepare and has 3 grams of fiber, and 11 grams of protein. One smoothie will provide you with 46% of the recommended daily intake of vitamin C, and more than 100% of the recommended daily intake of the mineral manganese.

Try this tropical smoothie today.

Ingredients: unsweetened pineapple cubes, silken tofu, coconut sorbet, lime juice, fresh mint, fresh ginger, cold water.

Try this recipe: Tropical Treat Smoothie

Read more: