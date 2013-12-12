Recipe of the Day: Thai Green Curry

After a full day at work, the last thing you probably want to do is go home and cook a complicated meal. It’s so tempting to pick up the phone and order food delivery. Pizza is a clear winner, and so is Asian takeout, which is always cheap, tasty, and satisfying.

But you might want to rethink that choice. Asian takeout food is often loaded with hidden fat, calories and MSG. Even the most innocent-looking tofu and green beans may have been deep-fried for extra crunch and crispy texture before landing on your plate.

So if you love Asian food, but hate the calories, we suggest this recipe for Thai Green Curry, a one-pot dish that takes only 30 minutes to make–which may even be quicker than your food delivery person.

This dish is loaded with good-for-you veggies like carrots, zucchini, green beans, and sweet potatoes, a good source of vitamin A and beta-carotene. Add some green curry paste and fish sauce for that intense Asian flavor, chop up some chicken for muscle-building protein, and serve with a side of white jasmine or brown rice.

You can make this dish vegetarian-friendly by swapping out the chicken with tofu, and substituting the vegetable broth and soy sauce for the chicken broth and fish sauce.

Ingredients: Green beans, carrots, green curry paste, light coconut milk, low-sodium chicken broth, Asian fish sauce, brown sugar, sweet potato, chicken breasts, zucchini

Try this recipe: Thai Green Curry