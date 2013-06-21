Recipe of the Day: Summer-Garden Gazpacho

Happy Summer! In honor of the first day of our favorite season, we're bringing you a vegetarian chilled soup that's only 88 calories per serving.

This recipe is so simple! Just stir the ingredients into a bowl, let it chill in the fridge for 30 minutes, and enjoy all summer long to beat the heat.

You'll be getting tons of nutrients from the veggies in this soup, including vitamins A, C, K, and B6 from tomatoes, vitamins C and K from cucumbers, and more vitamin C (in large quantities) from yellow and red bell peppers. This soup is low in saturated fat, sodium, and cholesterol, and provides 3 grams of monounsaturated fat, which can help lower LDL, or bad cholesterol, and raise HDL, the good cholesterol. It's time to grab a spoon and try this tasty summer soup.

Ingredients: tomato juice, tomato, cucumber, yellow bell pepper, red bell pepper, red onion, balsamic vinegar, olive oil, garlic, salt, pepper, basil.

Try this recipe: Summer-Garden Gazpacho

