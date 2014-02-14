Recipe of the Day: Strawberry-Filled French Toast with Caramel and Pecans

Need a dish for brunch this weekend? You'll love this healthy Strawberry-Filled French Toast with Caramel and Pecans. It may look too good to be true, but this recipe has less fat and more than double the protein (12 grams) of classic French toast.

Strawberries—a heart-healthy, low-calorie superfood—are stuffed between two layers of French bread and topped with pecans. The berries also give you vitamin C, and strawberries specifically are high in fiber.

Cinnamon also adds great flavor to this recipe, and can also boost your memory, help regulate your blood sugar, and nourish your skin.

Ingredients: granulated sugar, water, butter, evaporated fat-free milk, vanilla extract, salt, cooking spray, French bread, strawberry preserves, egg substitute, cinnamon, nutmeg, eggs, chopped pecans, powdered sugar

Try this recipe: Strawberry-Filled French Toast with Caramel and Pecans