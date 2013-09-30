Recipe of the Day: Spinach Salad With Cranberries and Pumpkin Seeds

What we eat on Mondays can set a tone for the rest of the week, so it’s especially important to make balanced, yet interesting choices. With that in mind, we’re loving this spinach salad with cranberries and pumpkin seeds.

Salads that incorporate unexpected elements like this one make it easy to stick to a healthy eating plan throughout the week, without being bored to tears.

Due to the robust mix of cranberries, Manchengo cheese and pumpkin seeds, this recipe manages to hit sweet, creamy, and crunchy notes all at once. If pumpkin seeds aren’t already a regular player in your kitchen, this salad should change your mind.

Just one ounce will provide 30% of your recommended intake of magnesium, and 10% of your recommended intake of iron.

So keep those seeds after digging them out of that jack-o-lantern!

Try this recipe: Spinach Salad with Cranberries and Pumpkin Seeds