Recipe of the Day: Spicy Shrimp Ceviche With Cilantro

Ceviche, the popular seafood dish that originated in Central and South America, is usually made by marinating raw seafood in citrus juice, usually lemon or lime, for several hours.

Our healthy and light recipe uses precooked shrimp, which means you just need to combine the ingredients (about 15 minutes), chill for an hour, and serve. (You can swap out the shrimp for other types of seafood too, such as red snapper or scallops.)

The spicy flavor comes from cilantro, mint, scallions, garlic, and jalapeños, and since ceviche is served cold, it's a great lunch for the beach or to serve at a party. A half-cup serving of this ceviche is just 80 calories with 1 gram of fat and 2 grams of fiber.

Ingredients: Shrimp, lime juice, cilantro, mint, scallions, garlic, red bell pepper, jicama, orange, jalapeño, salt

Try this recipe: Spicy Shrimp Ceviche With Cilantro

Read more: