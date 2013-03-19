Recipe of the Day: Shrimp with Feta, Radish, Watercress, and Mint

What could be better than a bright, fresh, and colorful salad? How about one that's simple to make and delicious as well?

This shrimp salad fills the bill with only 15 minutes of prep, and three minutes of cooking time.

It's packed with fiber and antioxidants, as well as minerals like copper, iron, calcium, potassium, manganese, selenium, and zinc, from the fennel seeds alone.

To make this dish, first season the shrimp with salt and pepper. Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat; add shrimp and fennel seeds to pan. Cook until the shrimp are opaque, turning often (about 3 minutes). Remove pan from heat and toss the shrimp with 1 tablespoon lemon juice. In a large bowl, combine watercress, fennel, radishes, remaining olive oil, and remaining lemon juice, tossing well. Divide the salad and top each with shrimp, mint, and cheese.

Ingredients: Shrimp, salt, ground black pepper, extra-virgin olive oil, lemon juice, fennel seeds, watercress, mint leaves, feta cheese, radishes, fennel bulb.

Try this Recipe: Shrimp with Feta, Radish, Watercress, and Mint

