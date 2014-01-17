Recipe of the Day: Shredded Root Salad

Need a reboot? You'll love this shredded root salad.

There’s something about the mixture of carrots, beets, apples, and radishes that just feels refreshing. But don't mistake cleansing for tasteless. The recipe includes a zingy dressing made with fresh herbs, cider vinegar, and mustard.

Plus, all of those vitamins and antioxidants are guaranteed to give your skin a boost -- hello glow! With only 197 calories, we'd say this salad is a no brainer.

Ingredients: carrots, celery root, radishes, apples, beets, lemon, cider vinegar, yogurt, dijon mustard, olive oil, fresh herbs, salt, pepper

Try this recipe: Shredded Root Salad