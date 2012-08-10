Recipe of the Day: Sesame Seed-Crusted Salmon Burger with Yogurt Sauce



Quentin Bacon

Firing up the grill this weekend? Of course you are. And if you find yourself pondering the age-old question--seafood or burgers?--we've got the perfect solution. This recipe is the best of both worlds.

Made with omega-3-rich salmon, soy sauce, panko bread crumbs, fresh ginger, and sesame seeds, these tasty burgers are impossible to resist. Top them with the dill, garlic and yogurt sauce, and they'll impress any guest.

Tip: When you buy the fish, ask the clerk so skin it for you so that when you get home you just have to dice, season, grill, and enjoy.

Try this recipe: Sesame Seed-Crusted Salmon Burger With Yogurt Sauce