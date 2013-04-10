Recipe of the Day: Sausage, Tomato, White Bean and Corkscrew Pasta Toss



Healthy carbs can keep you full and energized, as well as boost your metabolism.

This recipe is a perfect example; it's full of flavor and has more than 5 grams of Resistant Starch, which has been shown to help you eat less, burn more calories, feel more energized, and feel less stressed.

On the table in 30 minutes, this recipes uses low-fat Italian sausage, but you can use chicken or turkey sausage instead.

Heat oil in a sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add sausage and cook until browned, 5-6 minutes. Add tomatoes with juices, beans, oregano, chili flakes, salt, and pepper and bring to a low boil. Reduce heat and cook until liquid reduces slightly, 3-4 minutes.

Stir in pasta and heat through, 2-3 minutes. Divide among 4 bowls and garnish each bowl with 1 tablespoon Parmesan and 1/2 tablespoon parsley.

Ingredients: olive oil, low-fat Italian sausage, diced tomatoes, cannellini beans, oregano, chili flakes, whole-wheat fusilli pasta, Parmesan cheese, parsley.

Try this Recipe: Sausage, Tomato, White Bean and Corkscrew Pasta Toss

