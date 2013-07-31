Recipe of the Day: Roasted-Squash Salad With Maple Vinaigrette

If you're bored with the same old 5-ingredient salad, we have the perfect recipe to liven up your bed of lettuce. It combines butternut squash (full of vitamins A and C), skinned hazelnuts (a rich source of vitamins E and K), and a dressing so delicious you'll make it again and again.

This recipe is less than 200 calories per serving and contains 5 grams of fiber, which can help keep you feeling full for longer.

To make this salad, simply bake the hazelnuts for 5 minutes, roast the squash for 20 minutes, and while they're cooking, you can whip together your dressing of maple syrup, vinegar, and mustard. Simple, efficient, and delicious.

Ingredients: skinned hazelnuts, cooking spray, butternut squash, maple syrup, cider vinegar, dijon mustard, winter salad greens, Parmesan cheese.

Try this recipe: Roasted-Squash Salad with Maple Vinaigrette

Read more: