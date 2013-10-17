Recipe of the Day: Roasted New Potatoes with Lemon, Oregano, and Olives

Who doesn't love the most comforting of comfort foods, the potato? And although potatoes are sometimes accused of being a "white food" devoid of nutrition, nothing could be further from the truth.

Sure, sweet potatoes have more vitamin A, but white potatoes are rich in fiber, vitamin C, potassium, and other antioxidants and nutrients.

If you need a new way to make them, try this recipe for roasted potatoes. This dish takes only 15 minutes to prep and one hour to cook.

Just toss the potatoes and onions with olive oil, season, and roast at 400 degrees. Remove and toss with lemon juice, lemon zest, oregano, and black olives. A cozy dish for a cold night!

Ingredients: New potatoes, yellow onion, extra-virgin olive oil, lemon, salt, black pepper, fresh oregano, black olives

Try this recipe: Roasted New Potatoes with Lemon, Oregano, and Olives